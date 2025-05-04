Is Darius Garland Playing vs Pacers? Cavs Reveal Injury Status For Game 1
Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers is all ready to begin, with each side looking to make a statement. The Pacers enter the series as the underdog, but don't tell them that.
Indiana has a lot of confidence entering the series after they dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs. They are also entering the series healthy, which can't fully be said for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland has been dealing with an injury to star guard Darius Garland, and it saw him miss the final two games of their series against the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers were able to take care of business without Garland, but they will likely need him if they want to take down the Pacers.
Entering Game 1 of this series, Garland was listed as questionable due to a big toe sprain. Cleveland has now revealed the final status of Garland for the contest today.
The star guard will not play this game.
Leading up to the start of this game, there was real concern whether Garland would be able to suit up. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson talked about it at length, not really knowing if his star would be able to play.
"There's some concern there," Atkinson said. " I could see it go either way."
Over 75 games this season for the Cavaliers, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Cleveland has used him well in the pairing alongside star Donovan Mitchell, so his presence on the court is paramount.
The Cavaliers hold home-court advantage in this series, offering them a slight edge entering the matchup. But Indiana did take three of four games from Cleveland during the regular season, helping to spark the confidence they have.
Game 1 of a series is one of the best times to steal a road game, so the Pacers will need to be fully focused if they want to set the tone for the series.
