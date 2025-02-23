Is Kawhi Leonard Playing vs Pacers? Clippers Reveal Injury Report

Best record in the NBA since Jan 15th, 2025 @statmuse



1. Lakers (14-4)

2. Thunder (12-4)

3. Grizzlies (12-4)

4. Knicks (11-4)

5. Nuggets (13-5)

6. Cavaliers (12-5)

7. Celtics (12-5)

8. Pacers (9-4)