Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs 76ers? Pacers Reveal Injury Status For Star Guard
The Indiana Pacers are a much better team with Tyrese Haliburton on the court. He does so much for this team offensively that it's hard for them to operate without him out there.
Last season, they were able to play better with him missing games. They survived the stretch of games when he hurt his hamstring enough to still make the playoffs.
This season, it has been a different story. He missed three straight games with a hip flexor strain and the Pacers lost all of them. They didn't win again until he came back against the Bucks.
Read more: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Takes Shot at Pat McAfee Following Game-Winner vs Bucks
The Pacers were at home for that game and now continue a long road trip with the Big Ten Tournament going on in Indy. Their first stop is a game against a very shorthanded 76ers team.
Even though Haliburton played against the Bucks, he was listed as questionable prior to the game. The good news is that he was not on the injury report prior to this game and will be good to go.
Haliburton got enough rest with his hip injury that he should be good to go for this entire road trip. That's good because the Pacers are in a fight right now for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, they are just a half-game back from the Bucks for that fourth spot. The Pistons are just a half-game back from the Pacers for fifth, so it's very bunched up right now.
More Pacers news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings 6-Time All-Star to Pacers
Haliburton was playing some really great basketball out of the All-Star break before he got hurt. While he did hit the game-winning shot against the Bucks on Tuesday, he didn't have an efficient game scoring the ball.
Expect Haliburton to play a lot better now that he is deemed to be fully healthy. He's a really good player, and is the best player on this team when he has his health right.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: New Mock Draft Projects Pacers Will Select Big East Center in First Round
Rick Carlisle Impressed With Pacers Center Heading Into Stretch Run of Season
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.