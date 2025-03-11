Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Bucks? Pacers Reveal Injury Report
Will two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton play against the Milwaukee Bucks in a big national showdown Tuesday?
Haliburton has missed Indiana's last three games with a left hip flexor strain. The Pacers have gone 0-3 in those contests, and are 0-4 overall this year when the 6-foot-5 Iowa State product sits out.
Most recently, Haliburton missed Indiana's surprise 121-103 decimation Monday by the Chicago Bulls, who have won their last three in a row.
Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle may have been gaming things a bit. He didn't put up much of a fight in the second half, opting not to play any starter more than 24 minutes. Forwards Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith each reached that mark. Starting center Myles Turner led all Indiana scorers with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line. The 6-foot-11 big man also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two dimes and blocked one shot.
Per a recent league injury report, Haliburton saw his status upgraded to questionable for a matchup against the team closest to Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.
Troublingly, reserve point guard T.J. McConnell (who played just eight minutes against Chicago off the bench) was ruled as questionable to play through a right ankle sprain. He had been a game-time decision ahead of the Bulls defeat.
According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Carlisle indicated that Haliburton was progressing even prior to that Chicago clash.
“Tyrese is not ready,” Carlisle revealed ahead of that Bulls bout. “He’s out. He’s getting closer, he’s just not there yet. Not sure where this is going to be [Tuesday against Milwaukee] but today is not the day."
Now, Haliburton and McConnell's statuses for a critical clash with the Bucks have been revealed. Per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, Carlisle has indicated that both point guards will suit up.
The 35-28 Pacers just trail the 36-27 Bucks by a single game, and are just a few percentage points ahead of the 36-29 Detroit Pistons.
As mentioned, the game will be broadcast nationally, via TNT and TruTV. It will also be livestreamed on Max.
