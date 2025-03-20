Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Nets? Pacers Release Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are on one of the weirdest streaks of good basketball that the NBA has seen this season. They have won four of their last five games, and three of those games took wild shots for the Pacers to win.
Because of those wild wins, the Pacers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for that spot.
They are also one game ahead of the Detroit Pistons for that spot. Whichever team is able to earn that spot will get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Indiana has been able to win each of the last two games without Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has missed those two games with a sore back.
Ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, Haliburton was listed as questionable with the same sore back issue and won't play.
The Pacers are clearly trying to find some time to get Haliburton some rest before the playoffs arrive. He is their most important player and had been playing great after the All-Star break before this injury.
Brooklyn is a team that the Pacers should be able to beat without Haliburton. They are a team that is tanking and are sitting out Cam Johnson for rest purposes.
These are the kinds of teams that the Pacers need to beat in order to get that coveted fourth spot in the East. They have to beat the bad teams that they face, no matter who they have out there.
The Pacers have to be healthy in order to make a big run in the NBA playoffs. They still think they can make as deep of a run last year when they made the Eastern Conference Finals.
Getting Haliburton healthy for the playoffs is a priority for Indiana. Keeping him and Pascal Siakam out there is what they will be focused on.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points. 3.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game. He is shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
