Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Nets
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight as the team looks to grab their third win in a row. Indiana has battled back and reclaimed their spot as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings heading into this game.
However, things could get a little tricky for the Pacers in this one as star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been listed on the injury report. Haliburton is dealing with some lower back soreness and is now listed as questionable for the game.
Other than Haliburton, the Pacers have a fairly clean injury report for this game against the Nets.
If Haliburton can't give it a go in this game, it would hurt the chances of the Pacers to win. While Indiana should be able to take down Brooklyn, they have looked like a very different team when Haliburton doesn't take the court.
The offense seems to struggle without Haliburton running the show at times and it has hurt Indiana this year. Haliburton gives this team a legitimate option on the offensive end of the floor and he makes defenses respect him throughout games.
For the season, the star guard has averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Brooklyn will be missing some key players in this game as well. Forward Cam Johnson landed on the injury report and will be out for this game.
Johnson was a trade target of Indiana before the deadline and the two teams could reengage in talks this offseason. The Pacers love what Johnson could bring to the table so it could see them try to land him this summer.
While they won't get to see what he can do in this game, it helps them in their quest toward the postseason. Indiana is in a heated battle for seeding purposes, being separated by one game for the No. 6 seed.
This game against Brooklyn will be massive and the hope is that they can come away with the win. We should know the official status of Haliburton closer to the start of the game later on.
