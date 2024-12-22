Kings All-Star Could Miss Pacers Showdown Due to Nagging Injury
Former Indiana Pacers All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, now plying his trade with the Sacramento Kings, is probably his team's best player.
Now, it appears possible that the now-Sacramento big man standout could miss the second night of a back-to-back slate of games, a reunion with his old team.
According to the league's latest injury report, Sabonis is considered questionable to suit up with a freshly diagnosed left ankle sprain.
A three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA honoree, and the league's two-time leader in rebounding, Sabonis has emerged as one of the NBA's premiere big men. Through 27 healthy bouts this season, the 6-foot-10 Gonzaga product is averaging a career-most 21.3 points on .618/.429/.803 shooting splits, 13.3 rebounds 6.1 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
On Saturday night, in a heartbreaking 103-99 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, Sabonis scored 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 shooting from the foul line, grabbed 19 rebounds, dished out five dimes, and swiped one steal.
Elsewhere on the Kings, rookie point guard Devin Carter, selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Florida, remains on the shelf following an offseason left shoulder surgery. Big man Trey Lyles (right calf strain) and forward Keegan Murray (left ankle soreness) are both questionable, as well.
The Pacers, meanwhile, are dealing with a litany of their own absences. Backup centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman remain done for the year following their respective Achilles tendon tears. The most important absence, however, is swingman Aaron Nesmith, still on the shelf as he recuperates from his left ankle sprain. Reserve shooting guard Ben Sheppard is questionable due to a left oblique strain. Two-way players Enrique Freeman, Quenton Jackson and Tristen Newton are all doubtful to dress for Indiana.
The 13-16 Kings, now the Western Conference's No. 12 seed, have plenty in common with the 13-15 Pacers, who are the No. 8 seed in the East just by benefit of it being a far inferior conference. Both clubs are offense-first, thrived in seasons passed with fast-paced scoring punches, and have lost their way somewhat this year with veteran former Toronto Raptors All-Stars (Pascal Siakam on Indiana, DeMar DeRozan on Sacramento) slowing down the offense with their more deliberate approach and handling the rock perhaps more than their teammates would like.
