Knicks Have No Chance at Comeback Against Pacers
For the second straight series, the Indiana Pacers have now taken a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. They took both games in New York, and the Knicks are hanging on by a thread.
Now, the Pacers get to play the next two games in the comfort of their own building. They have a real shot to sweep the Knicks and move on to the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history.
New York is going to come in as perhaps the most desperate they have ever been. The Knicks have only have a prayer to come back in this series.
Even though the Knicks have to believe that they can come back and win this series, the stats show the Knicks have no chance of coming back to beat the Pacers.
If the Knicks were to come back and win the series, they would be doing something that no one in NBA history has ever done before. The Pacers are sitting in a very good spot.
Even though the Pacers have this big lead, they still can't relax. They have to keep the pedal down to make sure that the Knicks have any possibility of coming back.
Indiana knows that it only needs to win one of the next two games at home to end the series. Winning Game 3 would essentially end the series, but they still can afford to lose that one.
The Pacers are showing the NBA that they are one of the best teams in the league. The way they are playing right now, they might be the best team period.
If the Pacers do go on to advance to the NBA Finals, they will likely be doubted in that series, too. They haven't been favored to win any series this playoffs except for the first one against the Bucks.
Game 3 will be the same day as the Indy 500, so the atmosphere for that game should be electric. It's going to be tougher for the Knicks than the environment that the Pacers played in at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Completely Brushed Off Comeback Win
