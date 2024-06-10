Myles Turner battled through 'non-believers, trade rumors' and more ahead of career-best season for Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner has been with the Indiana Pacers for nine years now, an unheard of feat in the modern NBA. A few players who joined the league at the same time as Turner are still with their original franchise, but only five players — Joel Embiid, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Draymond Green — have been with one team for longer.
The 28-year old big man has continuously improved throughout his career. Early, he emerged as a terrific defender with two block titles and two top-10 finishes in Defensive Player of the Year voting. In more recent seasons, Turner's offensive abilities have become more refined. He mixes his strong jump shooting with better paint finishing.
This year, it all came together in the postseason. The Texas native was remarkably efficient in the playoffs and scored 17 points per game, and he was a strong passer and rim protector at times. Turner was dominant early in the Pacers series against the Milwaukee Bucks and finally got to win a series.
"It's just been an incredible journey for me. This is the first time I've been out of the first round in my entire life." Turner said at his end-of-season exit interview. He went on to share that even in high school and college, he lost in the first round of his season-ending tournaments. "I couldn't be more proud of the progression, but I know that I have a long way to go."
Turner averaged 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. He made a good percentage of his threes, cut down his turnovers, and continued to add new finishes to his skillset. The varied nature of his offensive game has blossomed when sharing the floor with star guard Tyrese Haliburton. He did it all across 77 games, his second-most ever.
"This is the healthiest season I've had ever," Turner shared.
The 28-year old big man looks back and knows that he's gotten better every season of his career. The numbers show it often, but this year was more about the details. He made fewer mistakes, improved his footwork, set better screens, and fit in well on the Pacers high-end offense. Even with similar per-game numbers to last season, Turner was a better player.
For someone to be with one franchise and continue to grow for this long is a rarity. For it to happen after what Turner has dealt with during his career is remarkable. His position has changed twice. His role was altered. Every year, he was in trade rumors. It often got so public that Turner had to address it with a statement.
The team rebuilt, and the veteran center was the subject of trade chatter again. He questioned why his role was so small, and with Turner still on the roster the team agreed to a contract with restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. Had Ayton, a center, ended up with the blue and gold, Turner's days certainly would have been numbered.
Since that day, everything has been perfect for Myles Turner. His role is tailor made for him. Haliburton can feed him the rock. He is high in the pecking order offensively — something he's earned by making shots. Turner never hung his head.
Last year, after months of success, he signed a lucrative and creative contract extension. That set up the 2023-24 season for Turner. His contract situation was stable. His role was obvious. There was no reason for a talented Pacers team to trade him, and he was healthy. It all led to a deep, fulfilling playoff run for Turner.
"I just remember coming in in [Ben Sheppard's] shoes (as a rookie), coming in and not knowing what to expect. Knowing that I'd just lay it all out there and whatever happens, happens," Turner said. "I definitely don't take it for granted. I have a lot of love for the city, I try to express it as much as I can."
In every way, Turner's season was a success. He set the franchise's total blocks record, a testament to his talent and his longevity. He flashed new maturity in some dominant early-season moments. During NBA All-Star Weekend, he was a part of 'Team Pacers', and he got to win the Skills Challenge in Indianapolis — a city he now calls his second home.
The journey made it feel even better for Turner. "I have battled a lot of bulls—t since I got here. Just battling sometimes with non-believers, having to deal with all the trade rumors, having another big man signed right in front of my eyes. You can name it," Turner said, passionately. "I've been through a lot of stuff here. It never deterred my professionalism and my path. I was brought here for a reason. No matter what was thrown in front of me, I'm going to be the consummate professional."
He has been that person, and player, for years. Finally, he was rewarded for it with his best-ever season, and the little moments along the way combined with the team success made it an unforgettable 2023-24 for Myles Turner.
