Myles Turner discusses career with Indiana Pacers, 'special' series win over New York Knicks on Club 520 Podcast
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner joined the Club 520 Podcast, which is hosted by former Pacers guard Jeff Teague, and discussed several parts of his Pacers tenure as well as the high that was the 2024-25 season.
Teague and Turner were teammates for a year, and the two had productive on-court chemistry. Teague had 188 assists to the big man that season, more than he had to any other individual, including star wing Paul George.
"We started scrimmaging, hoopin', I'm like 'this motherf***er can do everything!' And I didn't know like 'd**n, he can dribble? He can shoot? He got bounce? What the hell? He's the best player on the team!" Teague remembered of seeing Turner play prior to that campaign, which was Turner's second in the NBA. The point guard recalled an early conversation about pick and rolls and forming an early connection. "Our chemistry just like rolled right away... that's why when I see you play now, like how y'all play spreading the floor, I'm like 'd**n, if (head coach) Nate [McMillan] would have just let him play like this."
Turner was early in his time with the blue and gold back then. He now embraces Indianapolis and views it as a major part of his life, but he was in just his second season when he played with Teague. The ex-Pacers guard still lives in Indianapolis, and Turner remembered his initial thoughts on the city.
"I definitely fell in love with it right away... I didn't need to be anywhere else." he said. "I needed a slow-paced city for me to grow up in... it was the ideal situation for me."
When the two played together, Indiana had a +3.2 net rating. In situations when just one or fewer of the pair were on the hardwood, that Pacers team had a negative net rating. They made each other better, and the blue and gold needed that duo to work.
Now, Turner plays untethered in a wide open system. He's in the ideal role on a team that can make him look great, and he loves the freedom. "I've been fighting with that my whole career. I finally started to be more confident in myself and my game," Turner said. "Going on year 10, just kind of reflecting, if I would have had that confidence a bit earlier, the trajectory of my career would have been different. But God doesn't make mistakes."
Last season, with more space and responsibility, Turner averaged 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Per minute, it was the best scoring and rebounding season of his career, and he received All-Defensive team votes, too. The Texas product did that across 77 games as he stayed healthy — altogether, it was the best season of his career.
"It was amazing... but then bro (after past seasons), all I asked for was a guard that could get me the ball, and I wanted to play the five. The Pacers came through, and I was able to put my full talents on display. This season was special," Turner said. Those things came together to make it a memorable campaign for Turner, and it helped that Indiana kept winning and taking down some of the league's best teams. "The playoffs, I was so used to just going home. Four or five months of time off. But it was a different aura around the city. It was a different energy. [We] were locked in," Turner said.
Indiana went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was the first time the franchise made it out of the first postseason round since 2014-15, and they went on a special run. It was the first time Turner made it out of the first round in his career.
The nine-year pro averaged 17.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on good efficiency during the postseason. He was sensational against the Milwaukee Bucks in games three and four, which was the turning point in the series. Indiana protected home court and rolled to a first-round victory.
"That Milwaukee season was fun because of all the antic s**t that happened during the season," Turner said. Between the In-Season Tournament and game ball controversy, there was a lot of friction between the Bucks and Pacers. Turner said a story was created during those battles. "It made for a really great series," the big man added. Teague was impressed by the Pacers performance in that series but also praised Milwaukee wing Khris Middleton for how he played in the best-of-seven set.
The Pacers went on to beat the New York Knicks in the second round, with Turner scoring 21 points and pulling in 10 boards in the series-changing Game 3. He helped Indiana avoid falling down 0-3 in the series, and they went on to beat the Knicks in seven games.
The seventh game was outstanding, with Indiana winning on the road in Madison Square Garden. They were on fire all night and won by 21 points — Turner was 7/11 from the field.
"It was special for me man," Turner said of the final game in that series. "My dad, he's from New York. He's from Queens... for him to be able to be there and witness with all of his childhood friends. The whole 'I told you so. I told you my son was like that'. I was just happy for him... It was a good moment."
The entire podcast features more from Turner on his career, his teammates, and other topics. It can be found here.
