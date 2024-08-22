Myles Turner shares details about his Indiana Pacers teammates on Club 520 Podcast
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner recently joined the Club 520 Podcast, which is hosted by former Pacers guard Jeff Teague, and Turner broke down the play of his current teammates.
Turner and Teague shared the court with the blue and gold during the 2016-17 season. Teague was the starting point guard for that group, and he formed a connection with the younger Turner — who was growing into a starter in the frontcourt for the first time.
Now, Teague is retired. He won a title in 2021 and has been out of the NBA ever since. He is now the head men's basketball coach at Pike High School and hosts the Club 520 Podcast.
Turner joined him for a chat and fielded questions about the Pacers and his current teammates. The veteran big man is about to enter his 10th season with Indiana, a remarkable feat and a rarity in the modern NBA.
First up was Pascal Siakam, who was traded to the blue and gold in January and immediately clicked with Turner. They were a great frontcourt duo in the recent postseason. "He's about his business. That's why I respect him. None of that extra [stuff]. He gets in, he gets his work in, and he goes home," Turner said of Siakam. The Pacers had a +2.8 net rating when the two shared the court. "His skillset is crazy. Face up game, he can get down hill. Shoot it a little bit. Versatile defender. He was the missing piece."
Turner's life on both ends became easier after his team acquired Siakam. It was harder for opposing teams to put fours on Turner, so he could punish slower centers. Siakam's length improved the team's defense, too. The frontcourt pairing made each other better.
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana's star player, also makes everyone better, and Turner talked about him as well. "He's got an infectious spirit. I think he's someone who, he plays better, he's in a better state when he knows he's getting everybody else involved. He's going to get to his sidestep. He can get downhill when he needs to. But he really wants to pass the ball," Turner said. He noted that when Haliburton is passing at his preferred level, it takes the attention off of the point guard. "When it's time to let him do his thing, it's like 'alright, bet'. He's got one of [those] personalities that is easy to be around."
Turner also discussed two younger players, calling Andrew Nembhard a dog before diving in deeper on second-year forward Jarace Walker. "Jarace, he's one of the dudes that can do everything. A real Draymond [Green] type," Turner began. "I think he can really get guys open. If he really needs to get a bucket, he can face up, iso. Jarace's got a lot of vision. I feel like that's what people haven't been able to see. Same thing, a versatile defender as well."
The Texas product added that Walker just needs an opportunity but has to wait his turn since he is currently behind vets and All-Stars in the rotation. Turner shared that he and other veterans make sure to keep Walker's confidence up as he puts in his time before becoming an eventual rotation player.
Turner also discussed the James Wiseman addition for the blue and gold as well as other topics about his career. The entire conversation can be found here.
