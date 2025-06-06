NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Goes Wild For Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
The team of destiny in the NBA this season seems to be alive and well.
The Indiana Pacers pulled off an epic comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals to shock the entire basketball world. Indiana stormed back in the fourth quarter to grab the massive win on the road to start the NBA Finals.
Indiana now leads the NBA Finals 1-0, and will at worst go back home for Games 3 and 4 with a tied series. This team never gave up despite all the odds being stacked against them throughout the contest, including multiple double-digit deficits.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton came up huge again for this team, hitting the game-winning shot. This sent everyone into a frenzy, including NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade was live-streaming himself watching the final moments of the game, and his wild reaction said it all.
Haliburton struggled throughout the game, but came up massive for his team when they needed it the most. The guard finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in his first career NBA Finals game.
"It ain't over until it's over," Haliburton told ABC's Lisa Salters after the buzzer.
This is who the Pacers have become during the postseason. They are a team that never gives up, and always seems to find a way to pull off the most incredible comebacks.
Almost everyone around the NBA had picked the Thunder to win the series, but the Pacers simply blocked out the noise entering Game 1. This team battled together and was able to come away with a victory on the road.
Indiana has somehow mastered this, and they have taken NBA fans along for the ride. The Pacers are proving that they belong and are now just three wins away from claiming a title for the first time in franchise history.
Game 2 between the Thunder and Pacers is set for Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m ET.
