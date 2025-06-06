All of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton's Playoff Game Winners So Far
The Indiana Pacers continue to shock the world. Indiana grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in dramatic fashion.
More Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner and Top Performers in Pacers Game 1 Comeback/Steal
Despite trailing for pretty much the entire game, the Pacers found a way to come out with a massive road win. The game was capped off with another game-winning shot from star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton has now made it a common occurrence for these types of moments, putting up a game-winner in every playoff series so far. Here is a collection of his shots from this year's postseason.
Haliburton struggled throughout the first part of the game, looking passive at times. But when the lights got brightest, he showed up once again.
More Pacers news: NBA 2K25 Simulates Pacers-Thunder Finals Matchup
But he didn't do this alone and received contributions from multiple teammates to win the game. Forward Obi Toppin shot 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line.
The forward finished the game by recording 17 points off the bench and finishing with a +13 overall. His contributions, especially down the stretch of the game, were huge in helping this team pull off the upset in Game 1.
Indiana used a massive comeback in the final quarter to shock the Thunder and all the fans in the building. By the end of the game, the building was in disbelief, and Indiana was walking out with a win.
More Pacers news: Pacers Set Unfortunate NBA Finals Record in First Half
But this is who the Pacers have become, and it seems that they are calmer while down big in games. Indiana has learned how to fight back in different matchups, and this team has shown incredible poise.
The Pacers have become accustomed to these types of moments from the star guard, and it's now expected. Indiana has truly been a surprising story during the playoffs, and they now sit three wins away from winning the championship.
Game 2 between the two teams is set for Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET.
More Pacers news:
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Fiery Response to Championship Doubters
Pacers Make Incredible Gesture to Full-Time Employees for NBA Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.