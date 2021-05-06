NBA Notebook: Nets' Kevin Durant Gave Emotional MVP Speech Seven Years Ago Today

Kevin Durant has been a lot of places since 2014, a dramatic free-agency period in 2016, and three straight trips to the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

He's also a member of the Brooklyn Nets now, the NBA's newest big-three on the block.

However, today, seven years ago, he won an MVP while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014. His MVP speech was second to none in the history of all of the NBA.

The 11-time All-Star was then 25-years-old, (he's now 32-years-old) and he delivered an infamous speech that led to tears from both him and his mom.

"We wasn't supposed to be here, you made us believe," Durant said crying. You kept us off the street, put clothes on our backs, food on the table, when you didn't eat you made sure we ate, you went to sleep hungry, you sacrificed for us, you da real MVP."

Durant has not won an MVP since, but he has won two NBA championships, and two NBA Finals MVP's.

The video clip from the 2014 speech can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report with video.

