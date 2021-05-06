Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Notebook: Nets' Kevin Durant Gave Emotional MVP Speech Seven Years Ago Today

Seven years ago today, Kevin Durant gave his infamous MVP speech.
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Durant has been a lot of places since 2014, a dramatic free-agency period in 2016, and three straight trips to the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

He's also a member of the Brooklyn Nets now, the NBA's newest big-three on the block.

However, today, seven years ago, he won an MVP while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014. His MVP speech was second to none in the history of all of the NBA.

The 11-time All-Star was then 25-years-old, (he's now 32-years-old) and he delivered an infamous speech that led to tears from both him and his mom.

"We wasn't supposed to be here, you made us believe," Durant said crying. You kept us off the street, put clothes on our backs, food on the table, when you didn't eat you made sure we ate, you went to sleep hungry, you sacrificed for us, you da real MVP."

Durant has not won an MVP since, but he has won two NBA championships, and two NBA Finals MVP's.

The video clip from the 2014 speech can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report with video.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Hawks

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Notebook: Nets' Kevin Durant Gave Emotional MVP Speech Seven Years Ago Today

USATSI_16019217_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers' Drama Leads to Suspension for Greg Foster and Fine for Goga Bitadze

USATSI_15594902_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Injury Updates

USATSI_16005871_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Status in Raptors Wizards Game Has Big NBA Playoff Implications for the Pacers

USATSI_15936416_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Hawks can Pass the New York Knicks on Thursday With Win over Pacers

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal's Wizards Can Claim Ninth Seed over Pacers on Thursday

USATSI_15922898_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Hawks on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Bucks' Jrue Holiday Status