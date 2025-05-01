NBA Offers Major Announcement on Pacers vs Cavaliers Series
The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will be squaring off in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, with Game 1 starting on Sunday. However, the NBA has made a major announcement for when the game will tip-off.
The start time for Game 1 will all depend on how the Western Conference playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets goes. If that series goes to Game 7, Indiana and Cleveland will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.
But if the Warriors win the series in six games, the Pacers Game 1 against Cleveland won't start until 8 p.m. ET.
The Pacers will enter this series looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals, a place that they were swept out of a year ago. In order to do so, they will need to knock off the top-seeded Cavaliers.
It won't be easy, but Indiana is a very confident group heading into this matchup.
Indiana took three of four games from the Cavaliers during the regular season, including the final game of the NBA season. However, neither team was playing starters in the game, offering very little to prepare for this series.
But the key in this matchup will be how the Pacers can contain the overall depth of the Cavaliers. Cleveland has built itself into one of the strongest teams around the NBA this year, mainly through the length and depth that they have.
This could cause some fits for the Pacers, given that the Indiana bench has been very up and down this season. But the Pacers have an explosive offensive attack that should be able to keep up with the Cavaliers on the floor.
Game 1 of this series will be huge to set the tone for the matchup, so Indiana should be looking to play spoiler. If they can take back home-court advantage, Indiana could really make this an entertaining series all the way through.
