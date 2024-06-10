North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram sits out pre-draft workout with Indiana Pacers due to injury
INDIANAPOLIS — Former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram had to sit out during his pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers due to injury.
Ingram, who was in Indianapolis for a session with the blue and gold on Tuesday, didn't participate and had a bandage above his eye. He is preparing for the upcoming NBA Draft, which is in just over two weeks.
"I got elbowed in my last workout in Orlando. Had to get some stitches," Ingram said of being sidelined. "Just to be precautionary with a concussion."
He still enjoyed watching the workout and met with Pacers executives. The Texas native said his workout in Indiana was his fifth so far in the pre-draft process with many still to come. "For me, I'm not doing school any more. I'm just out here playing basketball, it's all my focus."
Ingram made sure to be himself and go with the flow when meeting with team execs. He didn't want to force his interactions despite being unable to play and prove himself. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with the Tar Heels.
"I think [in] like three-to-five days, I should be back," Ingram said.
So far, the Pacers have held two pre-draft workouts, and they have featured a ton of pace. Ingram is trying to become a three-and-D type of player that uses his IQ to guard many positions. He nabbed 1.4 steals per game at North Carolina last year. He is currently slotted in at 43rd on ESPN's latest mock draft.
Indiana will resume draft workouts this week.
