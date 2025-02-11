OG Anunoby Injury Status for Pacers vs Knicks
Prior to a 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals rematch between two 2025 East powerhouses in the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, it appears that a critical New York contributor could sit out the clash.
According to the league's latest injury report, recently extended starting power forward OG Anunoby is questionable to suit up as he deals with a sprained right foot. He hasn't played since February 1.
Anunoby isn't the only major Knicks star who could sit out the bout. Swingman Josh Hart is considered probable (at least a more optimistic designation than "questionable") to play through a sore right knee.
Rookie small forward Pacome Dadiet (great right toe sprain) and veteran center Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery recovery) are the two New York standard roster players who are already officially shelved.
Two-way Knicks players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin are away from the team, as well, as they put in reps with New York's NBAGL affiliate squad upstate, the Westchester Knicks.
For Indiana, two-way players Quenton Jackson and RayJ Dennis are doubtful to suit up, while two-way rookie power forward Enrique Freeman is merely questionable. All three may wind up playing for the Pacers' G League club, the Indiana Mad Ants (formerly the Fort Wayne Mad Ants).
3-and-D Pacers starting center Myles Turner is questionable to return from his cervical strain. One of his backups, Isaiah Jackson, remains out for the year with a right Achilles tendon tear.
Missing Anunoby, one of New York's top wing defenders, could prove critical for the Knicks' chances against Indiana.
This year, the 6-foot-7 one-time All-Defensive Teamer has been largely healthy for New York. Across 49 bouts, he's averaging 16.4 points on .482/.365/.792 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per bout.
At 29-22, the Pacers are currently the No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They're just 1.5 games ahead of the 28-24 Milwaukee Bucks to preserve homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Indiana is far behind the 34-18 Knicks (4.5 games), the East's No. 3 seed.
The action tips off in Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. ET.
