Pacers' Myles Turner Exits Clippers Game With Apparent Head Injury
3-and-D Indiana Pacers starting center Myles Turner may have survived another trade deadline without being moved from the only NBA team he's ever known. But will he survive Thursday's ongoing clash against the L.A. Clippers healthy?
The 6-foot-11 Texas product was knocked down on a play in the first half, and took a while to get back up. He struggled to rejoin his teammates, prompting Indiana to call a timeout and send him to the bench, per Law Murray of The Athletic.
The Pacers are currently getting demolished in the Intuit Dome. Indiana trails L.A. 44-27 with 10:14 remaining in the second quarter.
Turner played just 5:47 before checking out. So far, he has scored no points on 0-of-4 shooting from the floor, while swiping one steal.
All-Star Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam and reserve guard Ben Sheppard lead all Indiana scorers with eight points apiece. L.A. shooting guard Norman Powell and his backup Amir Coffey lead all scorers with nine points.
Through 45 complete games for the 28-21 Pacers this season, Turner is averaging 15.4 points on .479/.402/.752 shooting splits (that 40.2 percent 3-point rate arrives on 5.2 triple tries a night), 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports that Turner has been ruled out for the rest of the game while the Pacers medical team examines him for a possible concussion. Turner's backup Thomas Bryant will now start in his stead for the second half.
This story will be updated...