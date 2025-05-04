Pacers-Cavaliers Playoff Series Outcome Decided by NBA 2K Simulation
The Indiana Pacers head into their second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers with an uphill battle. They are the lower-seeded team facing off with a 64-win team that has home-court advantage.
However, after a great run last year to the Eastern Conference finals as the sixth seed, this team can take down opponents who seem superior on paper. That means this series is likely to be a close one.
NBA 2K's simulation seems to agree with that sentiment. It has the series going to seven games, but the Pacers falling just short.
While it seems heading into this series most people believe the Cavaliers will win the series, it also seems the Pacers have earned lots of respect and are expected to make this a series. That makes this 2K prediction seem like a good one.
It also shockingly has the New York Knicks taking down the Boston Celtics in seven. While another seven-game series in the East would be fun, that seems less likely to be a close series based on both teams have played in the playoffs so far.
People could argue that the Celtics losing to the Knicks makes this simulation ineligible to be taken seriously, but that is part of the fun of this type of thing. If it lines up with what people believe, they will say it is a fun simulation, if it doesn't, they will say it is stupid and silly.
Either way, this simulation further emphasizes how fun this series between the Pacers and Cavaliers should be. Both teams have lots of depth and offensive firepower, meaning it should be fast-paced and intense with likely some big scoring runs and multiple lead changes.
Both teams are also well-rested after finishing off their first-round opponents efficiently, so they should both be ready for a high octane series.
It is hard to look at how each team fared against each other in the regular season, because neither was really ever at full strength at the time of their matchups.
For what it is worth, the Cavaliers were 3-1 against the Pacers during the regular season. However, none of those really will contribute much to how each team will play in this coming series, which is good news for the Pacers.
Pacers fans will be disappointed to see that the simulation has the Pacers losing the series, but it is at least nice to see it has them pushing the daunting Cavaliers to seven games.
