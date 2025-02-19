Pacers Center Jahlil Okafor Opens Up About NBA Comeback
The Indiana Pacers are set to embark on a crucial 29 final games of the 2024-25 season.
The Pacers sit as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference as they enter the back half of the schedule, and it is crucial that they remain one of the best teams in the league.
Although the Pacers are a solid team all around, they needed some depth in the frontcourt position, specifically the center position. Which is why they went on to add former lottery pick, Jahlil Okafor to the team.
Indiana signed him to a 10-day deal from their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. It was a move that they needed to make to add to their center position and one that could benefit them in the long run.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star caught up with Okafor and spoke about what it means to him to finally be back on an NBA court for the first time in 2021.
"It's been a surreal feeling," Okafor said. "It's been a long journey trying to get back and something that I'm very appreciative for and something I've been able to celebrate with my family. We're all very happy about it."
The Pacers feel the same way, including head coach Rick Carlisle.
"He's a great guy," Carlisle said. "He's highly-skilled. He's had a very productive year with the Mad Ants. He gives us insurance at the 5 position. I'm really happy for him. It's been quite a road getting back to the NBA and back in an actual NBA game with some of the things he's gone through health wise. He's got a great spirit, a great vibe. He's just a grateful young man."
Okafor is a former No. 3 overall pick for the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke University. The sky was the limit for the top prospect as he had just led Duke to their fifth title in program history.
However, injuries and lackluster play saw him out of the league six years after he was drafted.
Nonetheless, almost 10 years after he was drafted, Okafor has a chance to redeem himself and show that he is a worthy NBA player from here on out.
The Pacers believe him in, and with an opportunity ahead of him, this may not be the last time we will see Okafor on an NBA floor.
