Pacers Coach Reveals Reason Behind Bennedict Mathurin Demotion
The Indiana Pacers had to make Bennedict Mathurin the starting small forward very early in the season. After Aaron Nesmith hurt his ankle, they really had no choice.
Nesmith's ankle sprain was so severe that he missed 35 games before coming back a couple of weeks prior to the All-Star break.
During that time period, Mathurin really stepped up and played well. He put up the best numbers of his career in pretty much every statistical category.
Right before the break, Mathurin moved back to the bench, and Nesmith moved back into the starting lineup. Now, the Pacers have the lineup set the way they thought they were going to have all year.
Rick Carlisle decided to make this move and explained why he thinks this move is best for the team.
"It doesn't matter who starts," Carlisle said Tuesday after the Pacers' first practice after the All-Star break. "What matters is we're doing what's best for the team. We have great guys. We communicate very carefully with them about these decisions. ... I don't like a lot of upheaval. I don't like lineup changes, all that kinda stuff. But when something like this comes along and there's so much evidence that it's the right thing for so many reasons analytically and probably with the eye test too, you've gotta take note."
It's interesting that Carlisle thinks the eye test favors Nesmith at this point. Nesmith has struggled offensively since returning from his injury.
Nesmith's defense hasn't been noticeably better than Mathurin's, so that's perplexing as well. Perhaps he thinks that Mathurin can be more effective as a pure scorer off the bench.
With Mathurin on the bench, he immediately becomes the go-to scorer. While he's in the starting lineup, he has to cede opportunities to both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
Nesmith is a better defender than Mathurin, so this is a move made with the playoffs in mind. They need to get Nesmith back in the flow of playing good defense ahead of the playoffs.
Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season.
