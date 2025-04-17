All Pacers

Pacers Could Now Face Damian Lillard in Postseason Following Latest Injury Update

Indiana could see Bucks superstar Damian Lillard in the playoffs, after all.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers were dealt a rude awakening on Thursday morning.

ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks' second-best player, nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, has been surprisingly cleared of the blood clot in his right calf. He has also stopped taking his blood-thinning medication that would have precluded his playing.

More Indiana Pacers: Pacers Given Paltry Odds to Win 2025 NBA Championship

Although he will miss the first contest of Milwaukee's 4-5 playoff series against Indiana, Charania revealed that he will work towards returning to the series at some point.

Charania notes that Lillard will need time to ramp up before hitting the hardwood, and will have to build towards taking contact in his workouts.

Without Lillard, Milwaukee has virtually no shot of vanquishing Indiana — despite fielding the best player in the series, eight-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

More Indiana Pacers: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Fuels Bucks Feud Heading Into NBA Playoffs

As for Lillard, this represents a borderline unprecedented turnaround from a deep vein thrombosis.

Hall of Fame former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors superstar power forward Chris Bosh saw his career end after suffering a pair of blood clots in successive seasons.

21-year-old All-Star San Antonio Spurs center Victory Wembanyama was ruled out for the year after incurring his own blood clot this past February.

Lillard, who was only diagnosed in March, has made a stunningly rapid recovery from what is truly a scary ailment.

Without Lillard, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has leaned on Ryan Rollins as his fill-in starter. Reserve guard Kevin Porter Jr., however, has been the most critical backcourt creator for the Bucks.

Since Lillard went down on March 18, Porter has been averaging an encouraging 14.3 points on .500/.378/.851 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals a night. He's a great downhill offensive initiator, although his 3-point shooting this year has been inconsistent (31.1 percent overall). Rollins is a solid defender, but lacks Porter's scoring acumen.

Lillard, however, is an absolute superstar, and could prove to be a major fly in the ointment for Indiana's playoff aspirations. The 6-foot-2 Weber State product averaged 24.9 points on .448/.376/.921 shooting splits, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds a night.

More Indiana Pacers: 

Pacers' Myles Turner Makes NBA History With Special Season

Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reveals Honest Feelings on 'Special' Playoff Journey

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Says 2025 Team Has Major Upside

Best Moments From Pacers vs Bucks Rivalry Ahead of Playoff Rematch

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News