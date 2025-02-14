Pacers G League Guard Sets Career High in Epic Performance
Keisei Tominaga's performance off the bench for the Indiana Mad Ants in their 127-105 victory over the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday night was a career-defining moment.
Scoring a career-high 17 points in just 20 minutes of play, Tominaga showcased his skill and potential as a scoring guard.
His effort, which included making key shots and contributing to the team's strong first-half lead, was a testament to his talent and the hard work he has put in since joining the G League.
But against the Squadron, Tominaga’s contributions went beyond his trademark perimeter shooting.
He drilled multiple three-pointers, including a clutch corner three in the second quarter, and added a put-back basket in the third, demonstrating his versatility on both ends of the court.
Tominaga finished the game as one of six players in double figures for Indiana, and his 17 points were crucial in maintaining the Mad Ants' commanding lead throughout the contest.
Tominaga’s journey to the G League—and his current pursuit of an NBA spot—has been shaped by his dedication to improving his game.
After a standout college career at Nebraska, he caught the eye of NBA scouts with his ability to shoot the three-ball and his solid basketball IQ. His time with the Mad Ants represents a crucial step in his path to the NBA, and performances like this one will only enhance his chances of making the jump.
For a player like Tominaga, who is trying to break into the NBA, games like these are more than just statistical achievements—they are opportunities to showcase his skills and prove that he can contribute at a high level.
With NBA teams always looking for shooting threats who can stretch the floor, Tominaga’s ability to come off the bench and make an impact is a valuable asset. His performance against Birmingham will undoubtedly turn heads and is exactly the type of outing that can elevate a player’s profile in front of NBA scouts and coaches.
While breaking into the NBA is never guaranteed, especially for players coming from the G League, games like this are essential.
They demonstrate a player's readiness for the next level and provide a glimpse of what they could bring to a professional roster.
For Tominaga, this career-high performance might be the momentum he needs to earn a coveted NBA opportunity, whether through a call-up to a team or a future contract.
