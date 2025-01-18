Pacers Have Recently Held Trade Discussions For Star Forward: Report
The Indiana Pacers are a team that is very interesting to watch around the trade deadline. They could end up being very active or not making a move at all.
It all comes down to how they feel about Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith returned on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons for the first time since November 1st.
He had been out for 35 straight games with a sprained ankle. Right now, he's on a minutes restriction, so he just played nine minutes in that game.
However, Nesmith was able to score nine points in those nine minutes. He also started the game.
How well Nesmith is able to play in his return will determine whether or not Indiana decides to make a move. They could just use his return as their de facto trade.
That doesn't mean that the Pacers haven't been looking at other options. According to Bret Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Pacers have still been in talks with the Nets about Cameron Johnson.
Those discussions were brief, though. They are certainly keeping their options open just in case.
The case to bring Johnson in is that he could help Tyrese Haliburton on defense. Johnson would add another lengthy player to the starting lineup.
Johnson would also be able to help relieve some of the pressure on Haliburton to score. Haliburton's scoring is down from last year anyway, but adding more scorers to a team who is contending is never a bad thing.
Indiana has won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss coming against the Cavaliers. Adding someone from another team might screw up some chemistry.
The Pacers are one of those franchises around the NBA who really value chemistry. Indiana loves having guys who play well together, even if the talent isn't as great as some other teams.
Adding Nesmith might be good enough for the Pacers, considering how good he is as a defender and 3-point shooter. The Pacers love what he adds to the team.
Nesmith is averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists. He also shoots 57 percent from beyond the arc.
