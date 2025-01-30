Pacers Insider Makes Compelling Case Why Myles Turner Should Be Traded
The Indiana Pacers are playing better basketball than anyone else in the NBA. No one has a better record than the Pacers in 2025. They have a 10-2 record in the month of January.
Indiana showed just how good they were playing when they took down the Pistons on Wednesday with a massive offensive output, winning 133-119.
One of the guys who played extremely well in that game is Myles Turner. Turner poured in 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He lived at the free-throw line, making 10-12.
Turner also made four 3-pointers in that game. His 3-point shooting is what everyone covets from him around the league.
While the Pacers value that as well, Turner is a free agent this offseason. They are hopeful to be able to re-sign him once the season ends.
One Pacers insider gives a case for them to trade Turner at next week's trade deadline. Dustin Dopirak of the IndyStar believes that a cap crunch is the best reason for them to deal him.
There have been rumors that Turner could command $30 million per year with his new contract in the offseason. If he does want that kind of money, that could put the Pacers in some serious cap problems with the new CBA.
They are already close to the second-apron. Adding his contract into the equation would put them in that second-apron.
The Pacers don't like paying into the luxury tax. Herb Simon rarely commits that kind of money to any Pacers roster, even one that has a shot to win it all.
It still makes more sense for the Pacers to keep Turner. There aren't going to be any centers in the free-agent market that are better than Turner.
Bringing Turner back makes the most sense for this team to compete for a championship moving forward. Trading him now would also break up how well the team is playing.
The trade deadline is in just a week, so it remains to be seen what the Pacers are going to do.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
