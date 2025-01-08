Pacers Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Bulls Matchup
The Indiana Pacers are not done tinkering with their roster as they take on the Chicago Bulls Wednesday.
Indiana sits at 19-18 and are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the midst of a three-game win streak, the Pacers have won seven of the last 10 contests.
The Pacers are in an interesting position in the ultra-tight Eastern Conference as they are only three games back from being the No. 4 seed.
After acquiring Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat last month, Indiana is looking inward for their next reinforcements.
The Pacers recalled Australian shooting guard Johnny Furfphy from their G League affiliate Indiana Mad Ants Wednesday.
Furphy had been recalled and assigned a few times this season, but in 23 appearances for Indiana this season, he has yet to score more than 12 NBA points. He averages just over nine minutes per game with the Pacers when he is rostered.
The 20-year-old is originally from Australia and played at the collegiate level for the University of Kansas. The six-foot-nine guard averaged nine points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and shot 47% from the field.
His height can prove to be a major asset as his career progresses. The average height of a shooting guard in the NBA is a little over six-foot-four. As he develops, this can make him a matchup problem.
Between Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard, there is no shortage of talented guards on the Pacers but it is worth noting that Furphy has the height advantage on all four of these backcourt staples.
His height, age, and potential make him appear as a worthwhile NBA project, and part of the reason he has been called back up to the Pacers may be to expedite this.
Indiana take on a 17-19 Bulls team who sit at 10th in the Eastern Conference. They are on a two-game winning streak winning six of their last 10.
Chicago has a taller-than-average Australian guard of their own in Josh Giddey, perhaps a potential development framework for the young Furphy.
The Pacers and Bulls last met this season on Dec. 6 with Indiana winning the game 132-123, despite a 32 point outburst by Chicago's Zach LaVine.
Indiana and Chicago will play two more times this season after tonight's matchup on March 2 and March 10, in Indiana and Chicago respectively.
