Pacers' Myles Turner Exits Game 3 With Apparent Leg Injury
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner appeared to land hard on his right leg while fighting for a rebound, midway through the third quarter of Game 3 in his club's ongoing semifinal series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Turner tried to keep playing through the ailment, but struggled to put much weight on his right foot, as Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star writes.
The 6-foot-11 Texas product crawled off the court before limping to the team locker room.
Despite playing at home, Indiana trails Cleveland 83-65. This is something of a must-win for the Cavaliers, who are currently 0-2 in this series.
No NBA franchise has ever rallied to win a best-of-seven playoff series down 0-3.
UPDATE:
Turner has returned to the hardwood for Indiana.
In 21:47 of action so far, Turner has scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 from deep) and 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, has blocked three shots and has pulled down two rebounds.
The Pacers have their work cut out for them to get back into this game, but remaining armed with their starting five is pretty critical.
Heading into the offseason, Turner seems likely to be one of the more intriguing unrestricted free agents to hit the market.
He's spent all of his 10 pro seasons with Indiana, and is something of the prototypical 3-and-D center. At 29, Turner is an excellent rim protector and a career 36.3 percent long range sniper on 3.3 triple tries. He connected on a career-high 39.6 percent of his 5.5 long range takes this past regular season.
Across seven completed playoff games so far, Turner is averaging 17.1 points on .506/.375/.839 shooting splits, 6.1 boards, 2.6 rejections, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
Turner seems primed to earn a big raise on his expiring $19.9 million contract. Whether that arrives via the Pacers or a rival squad remains to be seen.
