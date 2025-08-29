Pacers Notes: Forward Could Retire, Blockbuster Trade Urged, Unfortunate Tyrese Haliburton Update
A fan favorite Indiana Pacers forward has been dealing with circulating retirement rumors, but finally broke his silence. While recently making an appearance at Tyrese Haliburton's basketball camp, the veteran was asked about what his future holds.
In other news, a blockbuster trade was urged to land a young star to the team. The big man would have to require the Pacers to go all in, but the upside alone could be worth the risk during a year where the team is searching for a solid identity.
Finally, there is some grim news from Haliburton regarding his return timeline. After a brutal Achilles tear in Game 7 of the Finals, the superstar point guard revealed when he believes he will next play professional basketball.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
