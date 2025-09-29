Pacers Notes: Indiana Cuts Big Man, James Wiseman Roster Spot Update, More
The Indiana Pacers made a big decision ahead of training camp, choosing to waive center Samson Johnson.
The Pacers brought in plenty of help to fill the hole left by Myles Turner, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, and needed to make room on the roster for the signing of Delon Wright.
The Pacers only signed Johnson to a camp deal.
After the signing of Wright, Brett Seigel of Clutch Points believes center James Wiseman will need to battle for a roster spot with the new signing.
"Instead, the Pacers will be signing Delon Wright to the same non-guaranteed deal, assuming he passes his physical," Siegel writes. "Wright will join Tony Bradley and James Wiseman as three players fighting for two roster spots in the preseason. Wiseman has a handful of fans in the Pacers organization and is said to be an early frontrunner for one of the two open spots, sources said."
