Pacers Notes: Indiana Free Agent Almost Joined Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton Future, Change to Home Court
The Indiana Pacers have a free agent who almost joined the rival New York Knicks. Even with a Myles Turner-sized hole in the roster, Indiana seems happy to let him seek further opportunities.
In other news, a league insider made a prediction on superstar Tyrese Haliburton's future with Team USA in the Olympics. Although he didn't log a minute on the way to a gold medal in 2024, he should be a main contributor during the 2028 games.
Finally, the Pacers are making a change to the home court this season to honor Indiana legend Reggie Miller. Former coach Slick Leonard will also be a part of the homage.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Free Agent Almost Signed With Knicks: Report
Pacers News: NBA Insider Predicts Tyrese Haliburton’s Olympic Future
Pacers Make Change to Home Court to Honor Reggie Miller
Pacers Have Clear Roster Hole Heading Into 2025-26 Season, Says Insider
Rival Superstar Praises Pacers as Organization to Emulate
Pacers Star Has High Expectations Without Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
