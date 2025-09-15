All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Indiana Free Agent Almost Joined Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton Future, Change to Home Court

Gabe Smallson

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers have a free agent who almost joined the rival New York Knicks. Even with a Myles Turner-sized hole in the roster, Indiana seems happy to let him seek further opportunities.

In other news, a league insider made a prediction on superstar Tyrese Haliburton's future with Team USA in the Olympics. Although he didn't log a minute on the way to a gold medal in 2024, he should be a main contributor during the 2028 games.

Finally, the Pacers are making a change to the home court this season to honor Indiana legend Reggie Miller. Former coach Slick Leonard will also be a part of the homage.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

