Pacers Notes: Jarace Walker Trade Proposal, Teams Calling About Myles Turner, More
The Indiana Pacers are 27-20 which is good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
In order to get to the upper echelon of contenders in the top-heavy East, the trade proposal below sees Indiana deal Jarace Walker, but for quite the haul in return.
Another player who may be on the go is Myles Turner. Many teams have inquired about the talented center, but one in particular has repeatedly called the Pacers.
Not all Pacers are for sale as there is a specific player that Indiana is holding firm on not dealing out. While a host of other teams have reportedly made significant offers to Indy, they see this third-year guard as a key piece moving forward.
The luxury tax comes into play when thinking about keeping this player long term, but the Pacers have reportedly and uncharacteristically looked to pay the luxury tax for the first time in over 20 years.
Here are some stories regarding the Indiana Pacers to help get you all caught up.
