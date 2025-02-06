Pacers Notes: Luka Doncic Lakers Debut, Indiana Rival Makes Massive Trade, More
All eyes in the NBA has been on the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, sending Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, fans have one question: who will be Doncic's first opponent as a Lakers? Well, it looks like the answer is the Indiana Pacers.
According to a recent report, there is "optimism" that Doncic will debut in the purple and gold this Saturday against the Pacers. This will be the first time the Lakers and Pacers face off this season.
Additionally, an Eastern Conference rival has pulled off a massive move ahead of the trade deadline, sending away a former NBA Champion, multi-time All-Star, and Olympic gold medalist.
