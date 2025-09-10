All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pacers Announce Signing, Tyrese Haliburton Update, All-NBA Season Incoming?

Nelson Espinal

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the training camp starting, the Indiana Pacers signed forward Jalen Slawson to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.

Slawson was selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and ultimately signed a two-way contract, spending a significant amount of time in the G League.

In other news, Tyrese Haliburton was not wearing a boot at the Iowa State/Iowa football game.

He still needs to wear it for the most part, but he can start picking and choosing when to take a break from it.

Finally, Pascal Siakam appears primed to take over as the Pacers' best player and leader on the court. His more prominent role, along with his impressive run in the playoffs, will give him a good chance of securing a potential All-NBA role.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Announce Signing of Young Forward as Training Camp Nears

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Takes Another Step in Achilles Recovery

Pacers News: Insider Projects All-NBA Season for Indiana Star

Pacers’ $59 Million Guard Must Step Up in Tyrese Haliburton’s Absence This Season

Pacers Keeping Tabs on 2 Key Elements of Bennedict Mathurin’s Game This Year, Says Insider

Pacers’ Thinking Behind Key Signing Explained

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News