Pacers Notes: Pacers Announce Signing, Tyrese Haliburton Update, All-NBA Season Incoming?
Ahead of the training camp starting, the Indiana Pacers signed forward Jalen Slawson to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.
Slawson was selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and ultimately signed a two-way contract, spending a significant amount of time in the G League.
In other news, Tyrese Haliburton was not wearing a boot at the Iowa State/Iowa football game.
He still needs to wear it for the most part, but he can start picking and choosing when to take a break from it.
Finally, Pascal Siakam appears primed to take over as the Pacers' best player and leader on the court. His more prominent role, along with his impressive run in the playoffs, will give him a good chance of securing a potential All-NBA role.
