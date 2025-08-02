Pacers Notes: Recently-Cut Pacer Already Finds New Home, Pacers Called Out for Offseason, More
Recently-cut Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman already found a new home after losing his spot to Taelon Peter, who took the final two-way contract slot on the roster.
Freeman joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, with whom he signed a two-way contract.
In other news, the Pacers received an "F" grade from an insider for their offseason, during which they lost star big man Myles Turner.
"When it comes to the offseason and moves Indiana made, they failed the assignment. There is no replacement for Haliburton on this roster, and failing to retain Turner when they could've traded him throughout the years for immediate value is a massive swing and miss by the Pacers."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Receive Shockingly Low Grade for Offseason
Pacers Urged to Make Shocking Lineup Decision This Year
Former Pacers Big Reacts to Surprisingly Getting Cut After NBA Finals Run
Pacers Called Out for Not Signing Star Free Agent Guard
Former Pacers Forward Finds New Home After Surprisingly Being Waived
Pacers GM Offers Shocking Take on Indiana's 'Gap Year' Season
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.