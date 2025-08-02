All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Recently-Cut Pacer Already Finds New Home, Pacers Called Out for Offseason, More

Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Recently-cut Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman already found a new home after losing his spot to Taelon Peter, who took the final two-way contract slot on the roster.

Freeman joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, with whom he signed a two-way contract.

In other news, the Pacers received an "F" grade from an insider for their offseason, during which they lost star big man Myles Turner.

"When it comes to the offseason and moves Indiana made, they failed the assignment. There is no replacement for Haliburton on this roster, and failing to retain Turner when they could've traded him throughout the years for immediate value is a massive swing and miss by the Pacers."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

