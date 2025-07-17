Pacers Notes: Rick Carlisle Shades Myles Turner, Ex-Pacer Signs in Israel, All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle seemed to take a shot at Myles Turner regarding his shocking exit from the team. Carlisle only needed three words to sum up what life will be like without the big man.
Additionally, a former Pacers forward has signed with a team in Israel. The Toronto, Canada native saw a major increase in his points per game average during his first season with the Pacers.
Finally, in more news regarding former Pacers, a former All-Star is attempting an NBA comeback. The 33-year-old shooting guard was a lockdown defender and had a steals title, All-NBA team, and an All-Defensive team honor to his name.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news
