Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Returns to Court, Rick Carlisle Calls Out Guard, Pascal Siakam Mentoring Forward

Gabe Smallson

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends against a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton was seen working out at the team's practice facility and putting up free throws. This should be an extremely promising update to fans as Haliburton drained his three attempts seen in the clip posted by the Pacers' social media account.

In other news, head coach Rick Carlisle called out Bennedict Mathurin for a key weakness in his game. The young guard will have to take on a large scoring load this season without Haliburton and center Myles Turner.

Finally, Pascal Siakim revealed that a certain Pacers forward is going to be taken under his wing this season. The All-Star big man was the definition of consistency for Indiana last year and in addition to the increased role Mathurin will be seeing, will likely being taking on most of the scoring duties.

