Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Talks Playoff Advantage, Reggie Miller Opens Up, More
The Indiana Pacers are heading to Milwaukee with their heads held high, having soundly defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first two games of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Here are some recent stories about the Indiana Pacers you need to know heading into Game 3.
Tyrese Haliburton Says Pacers Will Handle Playoff Pressure For One Big Reason
Last season, the Pacers surprised everyone by making it to the Eastern Conference Finals as a sixth seed. This season, they improved their position and are proving to be one of the most dominant teams in the East.
Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton recently revealed that this is because their team is used to playing in clutch moments that are make-or-break for the team. Because of this, Indiana is more than ready to handle the pressure of the playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton, Rick Carlisle Point to Pacers Biggest Advantage in Playoffs
In addition to their ability to perform in the clutch, Haliburton and head coach Rick Carlisle know of another distinct advantage the Pacers have over the Bucks: power forward Pascal Siakam.
Not only is Siakam a skilled player, averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks in the regular season, he also provides a sense of calm that centers a team that is otherwise fast and volatile. In the end, he proves to be the perfect partner to Haliburton.
Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Brought to Tears Over Stephen Jackson Apology
Recently, Pacers legend Reggie Miller appeared on the podcast of former teammate Stephen Jackson who was one of the players involved in the infamous Malice at the Palace. This resulted in multiple Indiana players getting suspended for a significant chunk of time and the Pacers missing the playoffs in what would be Miller's final season.
On this episodes, Jackson apologized to Miller, saying that he believed he and the team let him down. Of course, this brought Miller to tears.
