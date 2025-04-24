Tyrese Haliburton, Rick Carlisle Point to Pacers Biggest Advantage in Playoffs
The Indiana Pacers have been dominant in their series with the Milwaukee Bucks, beating them by 19 points in their first game and eight points in their second.
That being said, this doesn't mean that the Bucks are just going to roll over and lose. They remain one of the toughest teams in the NBA with players like Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis Jr., and, of course, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Still, the Pacers aren't backing down from the Bucks, and according to head coach Rick Carlisle and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, it's because of one player: power forward Pascal Siakam.
Siakam was Indiana's top scorer this season and was named an NBA All-Star. Across 78 games, he averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.
However, his role on the Pacers goes beyond being a top notch scorer. He serves as a constant foundation for his teammates to build off of.
"He's been our rock really all year from start to finish," Carlisle said, per Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. "He's been so consistent. He has the experience. The game, it slows down for him. He's never in a hurry unless he needs to be. In most cases, he's the one that decides."
"This is who Pascal Siakam is," Haliburton echoed. "He's been a steady presence for us all year. So glad that he's on our team. I think he could be the most underrated player in the NBA, to be honest with you. I think what he does on a nightly basis is amazing."
"He's so consistent, so steady. He does a great job of calming us down — me down specifically at certain times — and I just am really appreciative of him playing that big bro mental role for us as a group."
The good news is that Siakam seems to understand his role on the team, recognizing that everyone needs that stabilizing force.
"I'm just continuing to play together, be together and be that person that can kinda settle everybody down," Siakam said. "I'm just trying to stay steady through everything."
If Indiana can keep this pace with Siakam keeping everyone steady, there's no doubt that they will come out on top in the end.
