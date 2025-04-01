Pacers Provide Crucial Injury Updates on Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin
When will two of the ascendant Indiana Pacers' top six players return to the hardwood?
Ahead of an eventual 111-109 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that he has no definitive sense of return dates for absent 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner and sixth man shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
Turner is grappling with an undisclosed illness, while Mathurin missed the action with a sore left calf.
That said, Carlisle hinted that he was hoping both pros could suit up for Wednesday's clash against the lowly Charlotte Hornets.
Lining up at center in Turner's stead against three-time All-Star Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis, sharpshooting big man Thomas Bryant scored just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting from the floor (1-of-3 from distance), grabbed seven rebounds, dished out one dime, and blocked a shot in 21:52.
Sabonis was hardly deterred by Bryant, who is not nearly the defender Turner is. The 6-foot-11 vet scored 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and pulled down 16 rebounds. Former six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points on 50 percent shooting in the loss, leading all scorers.
Reserves Tony Bradley and Obi Toppin spelled the promoted Bryant at center in the contest.
With Mathurin out, bench wing Ben Sheppard got some significant run, suiting up for 14:26 of scoreless action.
Mathurin, a 2023 All-Rookie honoree, is in the midst of a fringe Sixth Man of the Year campaign. The Arizona product is averaging 16.1 points on .466/.352/.839 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Turner, who might be one of the most sought-after free agent centers this summer thanks to his very modern two-way ability, is averaging 15.4 points on .480/.401/.777 shooting splits, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals a night in his 66 bouts for Indiana.
With the victory, Indiana improves to a 44-31 record on the year, two games clear of the 42-33 Detroit Pistons for the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage in a likely first-round matchup.
