Pacers Rumors: Cam Johnson Trade Package Reportedly Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are expected to be active at the trade deadline next spring and they could be in line to make a splash. One name that has been heavily linked to them of late is Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
For the Pacers to land Johnson, it could mean the team having to give up some real talent in the process. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, if the Pacers want to land Johnson, it would likely take them moving on from Bennedict Mathurin or Jarace Walker.
According to Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel, Indiana has been looking at Johnson for a while now.
"Outside of the idea that Johnson could go to one of the Warriors' Western Conference rivals, another team that has emerged as a serious trade suitor for him is the Indiana Pacers, league sources told ClutchPoints. Johnson has been on Indiana's radar dating back to last season, and NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported the Pacers could possibly make a run at the Nets forward."
Adding Johnson to the lineup would be a strong addition to this team. His three-and-D abilities would give Indiana an extra benefit and they could use him to push them forward.
For the season, Johnson has put up 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Johnson is also shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year.
The veteran has missed the past few games due to injury, which has been a concern against him. Brooklyn values Johnson a lot so a trade could be tough to come by.
After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana has seemed to take a small step back in terms of overall contention. But Johnson could push them closer to being a title threat and the Pacers could heavily compete with the other elite teams in the East such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Indiana should try to add some more talent to the team ahead of the trade deadline if they want to be serious this season. This team has the tools to be very successful and one more addition could really take them over the top.
