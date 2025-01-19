Pacers Rumors: Trade Cost For Cam Johnson Reportedly Revealed
The Indiana Pacers are a team that a lot of NBA teams are going to be watching as the trade deadline approaches. Not because they will be sellers, but because teams aren't sure if they are going to be buyers or not.
Indiana recently got Aaron Nesmith back from an ankle sprain that had kept him out for 35 games. He was the starting small forward before he got hurt.
Nesmith is considered the team's best perimeter defender and one of their best 3-point shooters. Getting him back makes the Pacers a tricky case to consider.
Indiana could either package Nesmith along with Jarace Walker to make a bigger move at a starter or they can stand pat at the deadline. Walker is now on the fringes of the rotation with Nesmith back.
The Pacers have been rumored to be interested in Cameron Johnson. Johnson has received interest from multiple teams, and the Nets are going to make a deal with the best return for them.
Johnson is someone who can play both small forward and power forward. He's someone who can score effectively and also has enough length to bother people on the other side of the court.
It sounds like he won't come cheap to whichever team trades for him. According to the New York Post, the Nets are trying to get at least two first-round picks for him.
Indiana just traded three first-round picks last season in order to acquire Pascal Siakam. That might be a bit rich for their blood.
There's also a chance that the Pacers decide to make a smaller move at the deadline, although they have the assets to make a big move this year. Any combination of Walker, Nesmith, and Bennedict Mathurin could be in a deal.
The Pacers have started out 8-1 in 2025 and have climbed all the way to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. There's always a chance that they decide to sit out the deadline and run with the guys they have on the current roster.
Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game so far this season.
