Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Expects Bucks to Fire Back in Game 2
On Saturday night, the Eastern Conference's No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers kicked off their postseason in style, dominating the No. 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in a 117-98 blowout at home.
As part of a balanced attack, six Pacers players scored in double digits while logging finite playoff minutes. Only three players — three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam (32:45), two-time All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (34:20), and 3-and-D center Myles Turner (31:04) — played over 30 minutes for Indiana.
The Pacers submitted a terrific shooting performance, connecting on 42-of-81 of their field goals (51.9 percent), including 13-of-45 3-point shooting (38.2 percent). Indiana enjoyed a marginal edge in rebounding (43-41), plus huge advantages in assists (28-15), fastbreak points (22-5), and points off turnovers (14-3).
Haliburton numbers among several Indiana mainstays who expected the Bucks to put up far more of a fight in Game 2, even prior to the news of nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard's return from a blood clot in his right calf.
Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com broke down several Indiana players' — and coaches' — expectations for Tuesday's Game 2 tilt.
Haliburton, in particular, was leaning on past history to predict future performance.
The Bucks and Pacers squared off in the first round of last year's playoffs, too. Milwaukee was without nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for that entire series, while Lillard missed two games.
After Milwaukee beat the Pacers, 109-94, in the first game of that 2024 series, the Pacers responded with a 125-108 blowout in Milwaukee for Game 2. Ultimately, following that first game, Indiana went on to go 4-1 to close that series.
"Game 1 last year we got smacked pretty bad and then we responded well in Game 2," Haliburton recalled. "We expect them to throw a big punch in Game 2. We've got to be prepared for it."
Indiana's fullcourt ball pressure clearly pestered Milwaukee's offense without Lillard.
Antetokounmpo, 30, scored 36 points on 60.9 percent shooting from the floor and 53.3 percent shooting from the foul line, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked two shots, dished out one dime, and swiped a steal. No other starter scored more than nine points — starters Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince each scored no points.
Still, the Bucks will be playing in the postseason with Lillard and Antetokounmpo on the court together for the first time ever.
Lillard may need a little bit of a learning curve to acclimate his fitness to NBA playoff basketball levels. But the Bucks might not have time for him to do that.
