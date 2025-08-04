All Pacers

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Spotted on Crutches Amid Achilles Recovery

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was spotted on crutches in a rare recent public appearance on Sunday.

Per Scott Agness of The Fieldhouse Files (who shared video of the moment), Haliburton was seen ringside attending WWE SummerSlam at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. With a noticeable limp, the two-time All-NBA guard could be seen in a walking boot moving gingerly around the arena.

But how much he actually needed the crutches is another story.

More news: Pacers Could Lose Coach to Major East Rival

During John Cena's undisputed title match against Cody Rhodes, Cena utilized Haliburton's crutches as a weapon. Haliburton, a longtime wrestling aficionado, appeared happy to supply support to one of his childhood heroes.

Indiana's offseason fortunes were dashed in an instant during its first NBA Finals appearance in a quarter century this past June.

Haliburton collapsed to the ground in the first quarter of a Game 7 Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, having torn his Achilles tendon. Without him, Indiana's offense eventually collapsed in the second half. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell were given the keys to Rick Carlisle's system, but often looked to score rather than distribute in critical situations.

More news: Former Pacers Guard Signs with West Powerhouse

It's become uncomfortably clear that the Pacers will greatly miss Haliburton, who has already been ruled out for all of 2025-26 as he recuperates from the Achilles rupture.

Now, Nembhard is expected to assume the starting point guard mantle in his stead, with McConnell serving as the primary backup. Nembhard is a solid two-way player and can do well as a supplemental playmaker, but looked overmatched with the ball chiefly in his hands during the Finals.

More news: 

Former Pacers Big Reacts to Surprisingly Getting Cut After NBA Finals Run

Pacers Urged to Make Shocking Lineup Decision This Year

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News