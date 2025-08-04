Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Spotted on Crutches Amid Achilles Recovery
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was spotted on crutches in a rare recent public appearance on Sunday.
Per Scott Agness of The Fieldhouse Files (who shared video of the moment), Haliburton was seen ringside attending WWE SummerSlam at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. With a noticeable limp, the two-time All-NBA guard could be seen in a walking boot moving gingerly around the arena.
But how much he actually needed the crutches is another story.
During John Cena's undisputed title match against Cody Rhodes, Cena utilized Haliburton's crutches as a weapon. Haliburton, a longtime wrestling aficionado, appeared happy to supply support to one of his childhood heroes.
Indiana's offseason fortunes were dashed in an instant during its first NBA Finals appearance in a quarter century this past June.
Haliburton collapsed to the ground in the first quarter of a Game 7 Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, having torn his Achilles tendon. Without him, Indiana's offense eventually collapsed in the second half. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell were given the keys to Rick Carlisle's system, but often looked to score rather than distribute in critical situations.
It's become uncomfortably clear that the Pacers will greatly miss Haliburton, who has already been ruled out for all of 2025-26 as he recuperates from the Achilles rupture.
Now, Nembhard is expected to assume the starting point guard mantle in his stead, with McConnell serving as the primary backup. Nembhard is a solid two-way player and can do well as a supplemental playmaker, but looked overmatched with the ball chiefly in his hands during the Finals.
