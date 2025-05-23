Pacers Using College Insults as Motivation in Playoffs
The Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.
But this time, their chances of advancing to their first NBA Finals in 25 years look pretty darn good.
Part of that might a credit to the team's chemistry, as Jamal Collier of ESPN writes.
"[We're] just a group that has spent a lot of time with each other," two-time All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "I think that just gives us all confidence in each other.
Indeed, it seems that critiques of their closeness have been used by Indiana to galvanize them so far. They currently lead the New York Knicks, 1-0, after mounting a stunning late-game comeback on the road Wednesday.
"I've seen people joke about us," Haliburton said. "We're like a college team with how close we are and how we've been together. We're all super young. But man, it's special. I love playing with these guys."
One other NBA squad in these playoffs has been giving off major "college team" vibes: the Western Conference's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who currently lead the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 in their ongoing Western Conference Finals series.
The sense of community among these two squads has equipped them well so far, and both are looking like the favorites to emerge out of their respective conferences and face off against one another in the NBA Finals this year.
Granted, there is a clear hierarchy in both squads — Haliburton and Siakam are the team's two stars and primary scorers on most nights, while newly minted league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and frontcourt standouts Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren occupy that role for Oklahoma City.
Still, the clubs have a communal network of support. Being small market squads, the two teams' proud, ardent fan support helps contribute to that college atmosphere.
One exciting comeback win does not a series win make, however, a reality head coach Rick Carlisle knows all too well.
"It's a long series," Carlisle said. "We're not going to get too excited about this. We've got things to clean up. They got things to clean up. Game 2 is going to be another war."
