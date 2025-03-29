Thunder Could Be Without Multiple Crucial Players For Game vs Pacers
The best team in the Western Conference could be missing some critical contributors against a surging Indiana Pacers club on Saturday night.
Indiana will be heading to the Paycom Center to face the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder. At 61-12, Oklahoma City boasts the best record in the NBA and has secured the No. 1 overall seed in the West for the second straight season.
Led by top MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and first-time All-Star forward Jalen Williams, the young, deep Thunder look like world-beaters. Oklahoma City has won its last eight straight games.
Although Indiana's win streak is considerably shorter (one game), the Pacers have gone 8-2 across their last 10 bouts and are currently 43-30 on the year, good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana is 1.5 games clear of the No. 5-seeded Detroit Pistons (42-32) as of this writing, and is looking to stack wins.
The Pacers have a sneaky chance to steal the No. 3 seed from the 46-27 New York Knicks, whom they trail by just three games. To be fair, Indiana didn't need homecourt advantage to survive New York in a seven-game second-round slugfest during last spring's playoffs, so not finishing with a better record wouldn't necessarily be a dealbreaker this time, either.
Indiana could get some injury luck against Oklahoma City on Saturday, however.
Per Rylan Stiles of Thunder On SI, two-time All-Defensive Team Thunder guard Alex Caruso is questionable to suit up due to a low back spasm, while reserve big man Jaylin Hilliams is also questionable to play through a tight left hip.
Key reserve wing Aaron Wiggins, however, has been shelved with left Achilles tendinitis.
Missing all three of Caruso, Wiggins and Williams (not the All-Star Williams, but still a valuable player) would hurt Oklahoma City's chances against Indiana, a club that thrives on athleticism and pace along the wings and at the center position.
This season, Caruso is averaging 6.9 points on .445/.357/.805 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists a night. Through 70 healthy games (11 starts), Wiggins has been averaging 11.7 points while slashing .491/.390/.826 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.8 steals in 22.7 minutes per bout.
Their effort on both sides of the rock would be missed, should Caruso also sit.
