Thunder Surprisingly Rule Out Star For Game vs Pacers
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder today as they look to keep their winning ways going strong. Indiana has been on a roll of late, winning eight of their past 10 games overall.
Entering this game with the Thunder, the Pacers could be getting a break. The Thunder have surprisingly ruled out one of their star players.
Star center Chet Holmgren has now been ruled out of the game against Indiana after not appearing on the injury report ahead of the game. This is due to injury management from the Thunder.
Oklahoma City is the best team in the NBA, so they will still cause issues for the Pacers even without Holmgren in the lineup. The Thunder are a very deep team, so they should be able to withstand this injury decision to their star center.
But Indiana can use this to their advantage as they try to get the win. Center Myles Turner will need to attack the painted area without Holmgren in the middle, giving the Pacers a possible advantage.
The Pacers are in the middle of a tight race within the Eastern Conference standings, so every game has become magnified. Indiana is holding onto the No. 4 seed in the East, sitting with a record of 43-30 for the season.
This team has battled all year long, and they have overcome injuries and poor play to start the season. But they are clicking at the right time and could cause some issues in the postseason for opposing teams.
The Pacers are 1.5 games above the Detroit Pistons for the No. 4 seed, but the Pistons are also rolling. Detroit has won three straight and seven of its last 10 games, putting all the pressure on the Pacers to keep winning games.
Indiana wants to keep playing well with the playoffs just around the corner. But this game against the Thunder could be a good test for this team against the best squad in the entire NBA.
