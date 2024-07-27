Tristen Newton struggles during summer league for Indiana Pacers, but should be able to be better in the future
LAS VEGAS — Tristen Newton had simple hopes for his first summer league: he wanted to leave an impression.
The rookie guard, who was drafted 49th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA Draft, showed a little bit of everything during his college days. At UConn, where he won two national titles, he was a capable rebounder, strong passer, and effective scorer. At his best, he knocked down threes.
There was prevalent thinking that a player like him could be effective during summer league. And yet, despite his wide-ranging talent in college, it was actually totally different skills that popped for Newton during the tune-up games: his ability to draw fouls.
Newton took 28 free throws in Las Vegas, which topped the Pacers by far. Nobody else on the roster even reached 20. He was one of just two players to average more than 5.5 free throw attempts per game in under 22 minutes per night (Moses Brown of the LA Lakers was the other).
Indiana's rookie point guard finished summer league with a free throw rate of 70%, far better than his collegiate figure of 46.9%. He made 89.3% of those foul shots, which kept his efficiency afloat.
Newton's game stood out in that way. His second-best skill was his passing in traffic — he averaged 4.6 assists per game, good for second on the team, and quite a few of them came in tight spaces. As a point guard, that skill will be important.
"Tristen Newton, tremendous [growth] from game one to game five," Pacers summer league head coach Jannero Pargo said. "Understanding our offense more, playing more confident. Being able to call plays and run our sets and be more comfortable out there."
Unfortunately for Newton, some of his other skills from his NCAA days didn't translate to the Vegas heat. In particular, his shot making was a disaster, and that held down his effectiveness.
The rookie guard shot 8/40 from the field across his five games, good for just 20%. He was 4/22 from long range (18.2%) and a not-much-better 4/18 (22.2%) on two-point looks. Shot distance and location didn't matter — Newton struggled.
Taking 22 threes in five games in solid, and volume transfers more often from summer league than percentage. That's the bright side for the young guard. But those field goals did not drop, and his ability to create good looks inside the arc didn't pop.
Newton did grab 3.8 rebounds per game, a fine number for a guard, but he also had 2.8 turnovers per night. At times, he looked rushed and gave up the ball too quickly. He didn't get all the way to the rim on his drives.
In those ways, Newton needed to be better. His defense was fine enough and he got his hands on a few steals, but the disappointing play finishing really hindered his effectiveness during summer league.
The Pacers liked that Newton was a more established player when they selected him in the draft. His play during summer league shouldn't deter that thinking — if anything, the context around his summer outings should provide important perspective.
Newton played for a UConn team in 2022-23 that got up threes and had multiple players capable of setting the table for others. He performed well, and the team was great. In the following season, the Huskies dramatically changed their play style. There were fewer outside shots, and Newton's playmaking burden grew.
He was extremely effective in both systems, which is why he was an All-Big East player and consensus All-American. He can adapt to any team when he gets time within a style and with a coaching staff.
In summer league, there is no time. Newton still hadn't been drafted one month ago today. He went through a minicamp that was less than a week long, then was thrown into action. It didn't always look great, though there were successes.
His free throw rate was extremely encouraging, but the shots didn't fall. His rebounding was effective, yet the turnovers were concerning. Overall, the lack of shot making made the experience a negative.
But it is still reasonable to believe that Newton can be a capable do-it-all floor general when given time and space to figure out how his shots will come and what his teammates do well. He did it twice at UConn, and he can do it again in the NBA. He very quickly left an impression on his new teammates.
"Trsiten and Johnny [Furphy] are great guys," Pacers rookie forward Enrique Freeman said. Newton didn't get off to an awesome start, but he should have little trouble being more effective in future settings.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers to bring back forward James Johnson on a one-year deal. CLICK HERE.
- Five takeaways from 2024 summer league play for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers