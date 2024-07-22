When Indiana Pacers players play international hoops this week at the Olympics begin
The 2024 Olympic games begin this week, which means there will be many chances to watch Indiana Pacers play some international basketball.
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been playing in the USA Basketball Showcase for the United States, who are currently 4-0. Young ball handler Andrew Nembhard has been suiting up for Team Canada, and they just finished their exhibitions ahead of the Olympics over the weekend.
"I think it's a great opportunity for Tyrese to grow as a player. You're going to be around the best players in the league for the most part on that team every day," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of the experience. "We told Tyrese, try to pick up something from every guy."
This week features the final friendly matches for Pacers players, with the real Olympic action beginning this weekend. Opening ceremonies are on July 26. Here is when you can watch Pacers players this week.
Tyrese Haliburton (United States)
Monday, July 22 vs Germany (USA Basketball Showcase) at 3 p.m. EST
Sunday, July 28 vs Serbia (Olympics group play) at 11:15 a.m. EST
Andrew Nembhard (Canada)
Saturday, July 27 vs Greece (Olympics group play) at 3 p.m. EST
Saturday, July 27 vs Germany (Olympics group play) at 7:30 a.m. EST
Group play lasts for just over one week before the knockout stage begins.
