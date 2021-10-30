Pacers-Nets: Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Game

Publish date:
Update? Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Brooklyn Nets Beat The Indiana Pacers
Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie Irving before the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets game on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night, and before the game Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie Irving (who still is not with the team).
The clip of Nash being asked about Irving can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.
A tidbit of what Nash said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from David Woods of the IndyStar.
