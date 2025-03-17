Will Myles Turner Play? Pacers Release Injury Report vs Timberwolves
The Indiana Pacers are coming off a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend and they will try to get things back on track. They will be facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they look to get back into the win column.
However, the Pacers could be without some key players for this game. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has landed on the injury report.
So has star center Myles Turner as he deals with a left hip issue. Turner was lsited as questionable for the game and will not play this crucial contest.
The Pacers are an entirely different team with Turner on the floor as he gives them a lefgitimate two-way player on both ends of the court. Turner has been crucial to the overall success of Indiana this season and his presence is needed on the floor.
Turner allows the Pacers to play big but also having a floor spacing threat on the court. Indiana uses him to an advantage and when he hasn't played, the team has looked very out of sorts.
For the year, Turner has averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. Turner is a problem for oppising defenses to deal with and he adds to the Pacers all over the court.
His defensive ability gives Indiana a rim protector and he can effectively guard multiple positions. If the Pacers want any chance to take down the Timberwolves today, Turner will need to be on the floor.
Indiana is currently slotted as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 37-29 for the year. This team is battling for seeding purposes, making every game even more important as the regular season winds down.
This game against Minnesota is big as the Milwaukee Bucks lost yesterday so Indiana can pick up some pace in the East standings. This Pacers team has continued to push forward and could be very dangerous in the playoffs.
